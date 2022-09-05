At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say

By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - One person was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning, WOIO reported.

East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli.

When officers arrived, several victims were taken to various hospitals.

One person has died from their injuries, but no information on the victim has been released at this time.

There is also no other information on the surviving victims.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have also been called to the scene to help with the investigation.

