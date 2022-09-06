Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder

HAINES, Alaska (KTUU) - A man wanted by Fairbanks police was apprehended at the Alaska-Canada border near Haines and subsequently taken to Juneau, where he has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Fairbanks Police Department said in a press release that 21-year-old Judson Sherrell, who became a suspect in a homicide investigation over the weekend, was detained by U.S. Border Patrol officers near Haines as he attempted to cross over from Canada into Alaska on foot on Sunday.

Sherrell was accused of the killing of 75-year-old Carole Jo Romberg. Fairbanks police responded to a report of a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy Wagon crashing into the garage door of a residence on 28th Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. Police say Sherrell drove away after crashing into the garage door.

A department spokesperson confirmed that Romberg’s death was not caused by the car hitting the garage door. They said she was found in the apartment dead of “injuries inflicted upon her.”

Police say Sherrell drove the car into the garage door before driving away. Following the incident, Fairbanks police put out the call for multiple law enforcement agencies across the state to be on the lookout for Sherrell.

Sherrell was eventually found at the border near Haines, hundreds of miles away, after the car he was driving broke down. Police say he drove through the Canadian border “to the area of the Haines border crossing,” where the car broke down. After getting out on foot, Sherrell was apprehended and detained by Border Patrol.

Fairbanks police traveled to Haines where they arrested Sherrell, transported him to Juneau, and charged him with murder.

“(The) Fairbanks Police Department would like to thank the US Customs and Border Patrol, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Haines Police Department, Juneau Police Department, Interior Towing, and Capitol Towing (Whitehorse), and the numerous individuals who provided tips for all their assistance in the apprehension and subsequent logistical support in conjunction with this case,” the department wrote in the release.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.