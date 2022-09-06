Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of it’s 50th anniversary, the Imperial Court of All Alaska crowned its Emperor and Emprex Sunday night.

Matt Cook took the Emperor title and the Emprex crown went to Dela Rosa. Traditionally, an Emperor and Empress is crowned, but this year, Dela Rosa made history being the first ever gender non-specific title holder.

Both said they are most excited about the visibility that it will offer to people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“There are other options on presenting yourself on who and how you want to be to the world,” Dela Rosa said.

Michael Richardson, the 25th crowned Emperor, stressed the importance of holding such an event.

“It’s kind of a big deal because those people are recognized now,” Richardson said.

Cook said that recognition will go a long way in bringing a level of understanding to the community.

“I think it’s something that’s really needed, having a gender-neutral title, because I think that non-binary people, in general, need to have more visibility, so it will be great having Dela Rosa to be there and bringing that face to Alaska,” Cook said.

The new reigning Imperial Court will represent Alaska when out of state, but also raise money for charity, volunteer, reach out to the community, continue to educate people, and much more.

The new Emprex and Emperor have many ideas for their reign. Emprex Dela Rosa says they want to focus on “community building and community outreach, and making sure we’re checking in on each other and making sure everyone’s okay and everyone’s supported.”

“Now we get to take the reins, and continue going forward and bringing more visibility and building us up together to show we have support,” Cook said. “Bring a spotlight to organizations that help in our community.”

