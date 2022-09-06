Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee

The oldest LGBTQ+ organization in the state of Alaska honored two people with crowning ceremonies
Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of it’s 50th anniversary, the Imperial Court of All Alaska crowned its Emperor and Emprex Sunday night.

Matt Cook took the Emperor title and the Emprex crown went to Dela Rosa. Traditionally, an Emperor and Empress is crowned, but this year, Dela Rosa made history being the first ever gender non-specific title holder.

Both said they are most excited about the visibility that it will offer to people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“There are other options on presenting yourself on who and how you want to be to the world,” Dela Rosa said.

Michael Richardson, the 25th crowned Emperor, stressed the importance of holding such an event.

“It’s kind of a big deal because those people are recognized now,” Richardson said.

Cook said that recognition will go a long way in bringing a level of understanding to the community.

“I think it’s something that’s really needed, having a gender-neutral title, because I think that non-binary people, in general, need to have more visibility, so it will be great having Dela Rosa to be there and bringing that face to Alaska,” Cook said.

The new reigning Imperial Court will represent Alaska when out of state, but also raise money for charity, volunteer, reach out to the community, continue to educate people, and much more.

The new Emprex and Emperor have many ideas for their reign. Emprex Dela Rosa says they want to focus on “community building and community outreach, and making sure we’re checking in on each other and making sure everyone’s okay and everyone’s supported.”

“Now we get to take the reins, and continue going forward and bringing more visibility and building us up together to show we have support,” Cook said. “Bring a spotlight to organizations that help in our community.”

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
16-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Palmer
Gate to Stewart's Trail
Judge rules Anchorage’s Stewart Trail open for recreation use
Anchorage police investigate suspicious death in Midtown
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
Fairbanks homicide suspect in custody
Fairbanks police take homicide suspect into custody
For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house has been packed with people making calls as...
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska

Latest News

Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee
Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee
Community raises money for a new bike after a young autistic man’s bike is stolen.
Community raises money to purchase new bike for young man with autism
Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off contender on its way to Alaska State Fair
Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off set to awe crowd at Alaska State Fair
Sears tractor enthusiast John Baum drives over 3,000 miles up the Alcan every other year to...
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair