Music students remember longtime Anchorage teacher who inspired others

Music students remember longtime teacher who inspired others
By Eric Sowl
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Life is a journey. So, it makes sense that the roads we travel have an impact on who we are or who we become.

When we’re younger, it’s typically the adults in our lives that influence which paths we choose.

They do it through mentorship, even if they don’t mean to. By their actions. By explaining something in a way that makes sense. Or just by recognizing that we are there.

Nathan Green was a teacher at Benny Benson Alternative High School in Anchorage. He won’t be in the classroom this year. Cancer took Green just before the school year began.

But what it didn’t take is the impact that Green has had on the students there.

