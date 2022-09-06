Showers today, widespread rain and winds by Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some isolated to scattered showers are falling across parts of Southcentral this morning, with most of the activity staying along and north of Anchorage. Anchorage has already seen nearly a quarter of an inch of rain, with an additional .10 to .25″ of rain across the region for the remainder of the day. Outside of the aforementioned rain, much of Tuesday will remain dry with some peeks of sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Southeast is also waking up to periodic rain showers, with the heaviest rain near the Southern Inner Channels. This comes as an area of low pressure continues to move eastward through the Gulf of Alaska. While the heaviest rain will stay to the south, areas along and north of Juneau could still see some spotty to isolated showers through the day. In addition to the rain, winds will pick up through the day as high as 40 mph. While the high wind watch has been allowed to expire for the area, windy conditions could still pose problems through the day.

Outside of some scattered showers for much of the state, our next big system is set to impact us Wednesday night into Thursday. An area of low pressure moving northeast, just south of the Aleutians will be our next weather maker. As the low builds into Southcentral it will bring widespread rain as early as Wednesday night for the gulf coast region of the Kenai. The rain will eventually overtake all of the region, leading to heavy rain at times along with wind conditions. It’s possible we could see some gusts from 30 to 50 mph through the day Thursday, with many areas seeing .75 to 1.50″ of rain through the day. Minor flooding and elevated water levels could pose some problems through the end of the week. Particuarly along the Kenai River, where a glacier-dammed outburst is still underway.

Well hold onto rain for Southcentral through the first half of Friday, before a brief drying trend arrives. Expect daily highs to remain in the 50s, with Thursday likely bringing the coolest day this week.

Have a wonderful day!

