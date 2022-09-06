Sunshine brings crowds to final day of the Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Labor Day marked the last day of the 2022 Alaska State Fair as crowds flocked to Palmer to enjoy the sorely missed sunshine.

Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel said that this year started off with a rocky start due to rainy weather.

“We started out with a pretty wet fair, probably had one of the wettest fairs that we’ve had in the last 10 years,” Hertel said.

However, during the last three days of the fair, Hertel said that the weather turned around. The final burst of sunlight near the end of the fair brought large crowds to the grounds.

“These last three days have kind of redeemed us as far as the numbers go,” Hertel said.

Kaleb Fautanu, an Anchorage resident, made his way out to the fair several times this season. Fautanu said that he braved the slight rainfall that happened Saturday and was excited when the sunlight shined through on the last day.

“The sunshine feels really good. It’s a little hot, but it still feels good,” Fautanu said.

Fautanu spent his time at the fair riding rides, testing his fear of heights.

“I think I’ve screamed in like four peoples’ ears so far,” Fautanu said. “My heart was badump-badumping.”

Hertel said he will not know the cumulative total of attendees until Friday or Saturday, but that he assumes that numbers will be similar to last year — if not higher — thanks to the weather that they saw over the holiday weekend.

“The cream cheese elephant ear is really good. You guys should check out,” Fautanu said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.