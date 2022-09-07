Anchorage police are investigating a shooting near Boniface Pkwy and Glenn Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a shooting near Boniface Parkway and the Glenn Highway tonight, according to an online dispatch.

At 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to shots being fired near northbound Glenn Highway and Boniface Parkway.

“Multiple reports were called into dispatch reporting that a suspect was walking on the bike path along the Glenn highway and was shooting at vehicles that were driving by on the Glenn,” police wrote.

The suspect shot at a police vehicle and the officer was not injured. A passenger in another vehicle driving by at the same time received a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests yet.

No roads are closed at this time, but please avoid the area and follow officers’ instructions if you are near this area.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have damage to their vehicle or injuries related to this case is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 311, option 1, or call (907) 786-8900, option 0.

This case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

