Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:15 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A power outage that lasted hours is impacting flights out at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was turned back on by about 9 a.m.

No flights have been able to depart the airport all morning while the power was out, airport officials said. Airport roadways were also temporarily closed.

Cell phone video shows people sitting in the dark at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
16-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Palmer
The Glenn Highway is closed in both directions after a vehicle collision near mile 53.
One person dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Gate to Stewart's Trail
Judge rules Anchorage’s Stewart Trail open for recreation use
U.S. House Candidates Sarah Palin and Nick Begich urge each other to drop out of the race
Palin calls for Begich to drop out of the congressional race but deadline arrives and neither budge
Fairbanks killing suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder
Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder

Latest News

The tradition stems back to a Robin Olds, a world-renowned fighter pilot. Who, during WW2 and...
Mustaches foster sense of community for Air Force pilots
People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
RAW: Austin airport is without power
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says
Damage to Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis will cost more than $50,000.
Caught on camera: Vandalism causes thousands of dollars in damage to mosque