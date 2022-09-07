Groups file complaint against Dunleavy campaign, others

Two organizations say they have filed a complaint with the agency that enforces Alaska campaign...
Two organizations say they have filed a complaint with the agency that enforces Alaska campaign finance rules, alleging improper coordination between Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports Dunleavy’s reelection.(AKNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Two organizations say they have filed a complaint with the agency that enforces Alaska campaign finance rules, alleging improper coordination between Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports Dunleavy’s reelection.

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and 907 Initiative say the complaint was filed Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. Parties named in the complaint include the Dunleavy campaign, the Republican Governors Association and Brett Huber.

A Dunleavy campaign spokesperson said the campaign was reviewing the complaint. The governors association did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Huber called the complaint a “negative campaign tactic” and said he has not participated in any coordination.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glenn Highway is closed in both directions after a vehicle collision near mile 53.
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Alaska State Troopers badge
16-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Palmer
Anchorage police are investigating a shooting near Boniface Parkway and the Glenn Highway
Two people arrested, charged after shooting incident along Glenn Highway
Gate to Stewart's Trail
Judge rules Anchorage’s Stewart Trail open for recreation use
U.S. House Candidates Sarah Palin and Nick Begich urge each other to drop out of the race
Palin calls for Begich to drop out of the congressional race but deadline arrives and neither budge

Latest News

The tradition stems back to a Robin Olds, a world-renowned fighter pilot. Who, during WW2 and...
Mustaches foster sense of community for Air Force pilots
Anchorage police are investigating a shooting near Boniface Parkway and the Glenn Highway
Two people arrested, charged after shooting incident along Glenn Highway
The Glenn Highway is closed in both directions after a vehicle collision near mile 53.
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Mat-Su Borough Assembly will discuss hand-counting ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 borough...
Mat-Su Borough Assembly votes to hand count November election ballots