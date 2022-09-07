Groups file complaint against Dunleavy campaign, others

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Two organizations say they have filed a complaint with the agency that enforces Alaska campaign finance rules, alleging improper coordination between Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports Dunleavy’s reelection.

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and 907 Initiative say the complaint was filed Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. Parties named in the complaint include the Dunleavy campaign, the Republican Governors Association and Brett Huber.

A Dunleavy campaign spokesperson said the campaign was reviewing the complaint. The governors association did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Huber called the complaint a “negative campaign tactic” and said he has not participated in any coordination.

