Nikiski man charged with murder, troopers say

NIKISKI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Nikiski man has been arrested after a requested welfare check on Tuesday became a homicide investigation.

Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 49-year-old Jeryl Bates was found dead inside a home in Nikiski. Troopers wrote that 20-year-old River Aspelund, of Nikiski, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

“Evidence at the residence suggested that the death was suspicious in nature,” troopers wrote. “Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Soldotna Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene as well as crime scene technicians from the Alaska Crime Lab.”

Troopers wrote that Aspelund is being held at Wildwood Correctional Complex.

