Rainy Weather makes it feel like Fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy week is expected over Southcentral Alaska as we head into the first full week of September.

Satellite and radar imagery shows an upper low-pressure system spinning over the Bering Sea to the west, with another low rotating over Southeast Alaska. Between the two, moisture continues to stream into the state and will be caught up in the next arriving low mid-week.

Rainfall for Ketchikan hit 1.55 inches. The storm that brought the rain is really out of the picture by Wednesday evening. For Juneau and the northern panhandle, showers do arrive by Thursday morning. The heavy precipitation stays over the north gulf coast.

Cordova was the hot spot for Alaska on Tuesday, with 62 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson, with 30 degrees.

