USDA announces number of programs to receive investment funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In July 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created the Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy to conserve natural resources, enhance community resilience, and support a diverse economy in southeast Alaska. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made an initial commitment of $25 million to the region as part of the strategy.

On Tuesday, Vilsack announced that of the more than 270 investment proposals the department received totaling more than $276 million, 70 projects will receive funding.

“Now these projects and investments I think reflect our common commitment to acknowledging, respecting, and honoring indigenous ownership and stewardship, acknowledge the values and priorities, I think it also reflects a commitment to a community-driven investment strategy that reflects the input from local folks, and reflects the local knowledge, and certainly puts a premium on collaborative relationships,” Vilsack said.

Local organizations will be able to decide how the funds are utilized, rather than the federal government making those decisions.

A list of those projects will be made available within 24 hours of Vilsack’s announcement.

