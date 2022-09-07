USDA announces number of programs to receive investment funding

USDA announces a number of programs to receive investment funding
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In July 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created the Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy to conserve natural resources, enhance community resilience, and support a diverse economy in southeast Alaska. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made an initial commitment of $25 million to the region as part of the strategy.

On Tuesday, Vilsack announced that of the more than 270 investment proposals the department received totaling more than $276 million, 70 projects will receive funding.

“Now these projects and investments I think reflect our common commitment to acknowledging, respecting, and honoring indigenous ownership and stewardship, acknowledge the values and priorities, I think it also reflects a commitment to a community-driven investment strategy that reflects the input from local folks, and reflects the local knowledge, and certainly puts a premium on collaborative relationships,” Vilsack said.

Local organizations will be able to decide how the funds are utilized, rather than the federal government making those decisions.

A list of those projects will be made available within 24 hours of Vilsack’s announcement.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
16-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Palmer
Gate to Stewart's Trail
Judge rules Anchorage’s Stewart Trail open for recreation use
U.S. House Candidates Sarah Palin and Nick Begich urge each other to drop out of the race
Palin calls for Begich to drop out of the congressional race but deadline arrives and neither budge
Anchorage police investigate suspicious death in Midtown
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house has been packed with people making calls as...
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska

Latest News

The tradition stems back to a Robin Olds, a world-renowned fighter pilot. Who, during WW2 and...
Mustaches foster sense of community for Air Force pilots
Nonprofit pulls plug on a low-income housing project in Independence Park.
Nonprofit pulls plug on low-income housing project in Independence Park
The Glenn Highway is closed in both directions after a vehicle collision near mile 53.
Glenn Highway closed near mile 53
USDA announces a number of programs to receive investment funding.
USDA announces number of programs to receive investment funding