2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last week, according to an updated advisory from Anchorage police.

Cheyenne McMullen, 22, was charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault after the Aug. 31 crash at Lake Otis Parkway and East 63rd Avenue.

The accident left McMullen and the 2-year-old boy injured — the 2-year-old critically. Anchorage police said on Wednesday the child passed away from his injuries.

According to Anchorage police, additional charges against McMullen are expected to come from the District Attorney’s Office. No date has been given as to when those charges will be made or what they will be.

McMullen is still being detained in Hiland Correctional Center on DUI charges.

