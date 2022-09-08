A big fall storm arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona.

The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain.

Anchorage will see rain through much of Thursday along with gusty winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the hillside. Residents should expect E-SE winds at 25 mph, with gusts to 40 and 50 mph.

Rainfall amounts are likely to go into inches for Valdez and Cordova, up to 6 to 8 inches through Friday. With the heavy rain, a Flood Watch is in place north of Anchorage to Denali and east to Glennallen and Delta Junction.

A High Wind Warning cautions that winds in the Deltana and Tanana Flats could hit 40 to 70 miles per hour. The warning is in place through Friday evening. Fairbanks and surrounding areas are under a wind advisory through Friday morning.

This is a large fall storm with ample moisture, so residents should watch for rises in water levels on local waterways in the areas affected by heavy rain.

