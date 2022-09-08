Boaters missing from Bethel for over a week

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of three men has gone missing from Bethel after they took a boat on the Kuskokwim River from Bethel. Additionally, another man has been reported missing out of Kalskag on Sept. 4, approximately 70 miles upriver from Bethel.

Bethel Search and Rescue Vice President Perry Barr said that a floating gas can was found on Aug. 30 when Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn were reported missing. Barr said that the three men were reported missing to Alaska State Troopers on Aug. 31.

According to Barr’s posts on the BSAR Updates/Trail Conditions Facebook page, dozens of search teams from Bethel and the surrounding villages have scoured the nearby rivers since Sept. 1.

“Debris has been found near the top end of Straight Slough that has been verified as coming from the missing boat and boaters,” Barr wrote on Sept. 1.

According to Barr’s Facebook posts, numerous search teams from Bethel have been assisted by teams from Kasigluk, Napaskiak, Kwethluk, and a Remote Operated Vessel. The search area has expanded to extend the reach farther up the Kuskokwim River and includes the mouth of Straight Slough. Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Tim DeSpain said that both Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers have assisted with search efforts on the ground, in the water, and from the air. DeSpain said that the last known locations of the men were in between “Straight Slough and Steamboat, where most of the debris has been collected. However there was also a gas tank found near Oscarville.”

The gas can found on Aug. 30 is believed to have belonged to the boaters. A flashlight, life vests, and a shoe have also been recovered.

“There were no sightings or discovery of the missing boat and boaters,” Barr wrote on Sept. 5.

Barr said that another man went missing near Kalskag on Sept. 4.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.