CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace

Over the weekend, TikTok's "The Corn Kid" accepted an invite to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state. (Source: KSFY)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Gray News) – “The Corn Kid” became so popular on TikTok that he now has a day named after him.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” became a viral sensation for clips in which he enthusiastically declared his love of corn.

Over the weekend, he accepted an invitation to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the weekend.(Twitter/@govkristinoem via CNN Newsource)

During the visit with his family, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation to make Tariq the state’s “corn-bassador.”

Officials also declared Sept. 3 to be “Corn Kid Day” in the city of Mitchell, where the Corn Palace is located.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vic Kohring
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Anchorage police are investigating the motive behind a Tuesday night incident involving a man...
Man accused of firing shots into cars, including police car, along Glenn Highway
Lance Mackey speaks about carrying his mom's ashes while resting at the Cripple checkpoint....
Iditarod legend Lance Mackey dies at 52
A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last...
2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme
Rule of 72
Rule of 72 helps you project your investment’s value over time
Rule of 72