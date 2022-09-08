Governor announces 2022 PFD amount

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer.

Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284.

In May, the legislature passed a “compromise” budget that paired the PFD with an additional energy relief check. Both will be paid out on Sept. 20 to eligible Alaskan residents who have filed to receive the payment electronically.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.