Iditarod legend Lance Mackey dead at 52

Lance Mackey speaks about carrying his mom's ashes while resting at the Cripple checkpoint. (03/13/20)(KTUU)
Lance Mackey speaks about carrying his mom's ashes while resting at the Cripple checkpoint. (03/13/20)(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod legend Lance Mackey has died, according to an online post from his father and confirmed by a friend of the family, who announced his death on their Facebook page late Wednesday night. Mackey was 52.

Bill Borden, a friend of the family and former Iditarod musher himself, confirmed to Alaska’s News Source Thursday morning that Mackey has passed on.

Lance passed away this evening (02JUN70 - 07SEP22) after a long battle with cancer. More from all the family later.

Posted by LANCE MACKEY's Comeback Kennel on Thursday, September 8, 2022

The four-time Iditarod champion was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2001 but overcame the illness after undergoing both surgery and radiation therapy. He then announced his second bout with cancer in August 2021.

After his first diagnosis, Mackey went on to accomplish a string of achievements in the sport of mushing. He won four consecutive Yukon Quest races from 2005 to 2008, and four consecutive Iditarod races from 2007 to 2010.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

