Memphis police: Shooting spree suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Memphis say a man who was driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live has been taken into custody.

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19. They said he was armed and dangerous and responsible for many shootings around the city.

He was taken into custody around 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven neighborhood.

Police urged people in parts of the city to stay indoors. Memphis Area Transit Authority has suspended trolley and bus services indefinitely.

WMC reports the spree began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Memphis police had previously reported two shootings around the same time, one of which resulted in a man’s death, but officers have not yet said if the incidents are related.

Officials initially said the suspect was in a blue sedan, but then said he was in a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas tag AEV63K.

KAIT says law enforcement pursued the suspect into Arkansas, where he’s believed to have carjacked an individual before heading back to Memphis.

