Multiple inches of rain to fall across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral, as an atmospheric river is taking aim on the region. While the rain has been light for most of the morning, heavier rain has been falling through Prince William Sound. It’s here where nearly an inch of rain has already fallen as of 6 AM, with significantly more rain expected through the day. Flood watches remain in affect for the entire valley region and Copper River Basin through Saturday, as minor and urban flooding is possible. Excessive runoff and widespread rain will lead to rising waterways, with low-lying areas and flood prone areas seeing the best chance at flooding waters.

Rain will stick around through most of the day, with periodic heavy rain passing through the region. On average, inland areas will see one to three inches of rain through Saturday morning, with upwards of 8 inches of rain for eastern portions of Prince William Sound. The lightest rainfall totals will occur for the Anchorage Bowl and western portions of the Kenai, a big contributing factor to that will be the rain shadow and downsloping winds keeping the heaviest rain at bay.

While winds will still increase at times through the day, most of the strong winds will remain for the higher elevations and through the gaps and passes of the Chugach Mountains. While winds won’t affect much of Anchorage, we’ll see some breezy conditons through the early afternoon and overnight into Friday. Maximum wind gust in the Anchorage Bowl will likely remain around 45 mph over the next 24 to 36 hours.

