Multiple inches of rain to fall across Southcentral

More than half a foot of rain is possible for parts of Prince William Sound
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral, as an atmospheric river is taking aim on the region. While the rain has been light for most of the morning, heavier rain has been falling through Prince William Sound. It’s here where nearly an inch of rain has already fallen as of 6 AM, with significantly more rain expected through the day. Flood watches remain in affect for the entire valley region and Copper River Basin through Saturday, as minor and urban flooding is possible. Excessive runoff and widespread rain will lead to rising waterways, with low-lying areas and flood prone areas seeing the best chance at flooding waters.

Rain will stick around through most of the day, with periodic heavy rain passing through the region. On average, inland areas will see one to three inches of rain through Saturday morning, with upwards of 8 inches of rain for eastern portions of Prince William Sound. The lightest rainfall totals will occur for the Anchorage Bowl and western portions of the Kenai, a big contributing factor to that will be the rain shadow and downsloping winds keeping the heaviest rain at bay.

While winds will still increase at times through the day, most of the strong winds will remain for the higher elevations and through the gaps and passes of the Chugach Mountains. While winds won’t affect much of Anchorage, we’ll see some breezy conditons through the early afternoon and overnight into Friday. Maximum wind gust in the Anchorage Bowl will likely remain around 45 mph over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vic Kohring
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Anchorage police are investigating the motive behind a Tuesday night incident involving a man...
Man accused of firing shots into cars, including police car, along Glenn Highway
A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last...
2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Nikiski man charged with murder, troopers say
Nikiski man charged with murder, troopers say

Latest News

Multiple inches of rain to fall across Southcentral
Multiple inches of rain to fall across Southcentral
MF rainfall amounts 9-7-22
A big fall storm arrives
MF rainfall amounts 9-7-22
A Big Fall Storm Arrives
Fall-like storm to bring heavy rain and winds into Thursday
Fall-like storm to bring heavy rain and winds into Thursday