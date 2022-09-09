5-year-old boy dies after falling in water near Port Lions

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5-year-old boy has died after falling in the water near Port Lions on Labor Day.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the boy fell into the water while fishing with his family off Kodiak Island.

Troopers wrote that the boy fell into the water at 12:37 p.m. on Monday. Village Patrol Safety Officers contacted the Coast Guard and Alaska State Troopers to assist in locating the child, who was then found in the water unresponsive.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the boy before transferring him and his mother to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

