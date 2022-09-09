Alaska State Troopers announce two promotions after deputy commissioner retires

New colonel becomes first African American to take the rank in the department’s history
The promotion is historic for the Alaska Division of Public Safety as Hughes is the first African American to hold the rank of colonel since its inception.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers while Bryan Barlow took over Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner.

Col. Hughes might be new to the title, but he certainly isn’t new to the Alaska State Troopers having served over 32 years across the state. Hughes is a Coast Guard veteran and has served in communities all over Alaska including Kodiak, Delta Junction, and Soldotna.

“I’ve kind of traveled around during my time in the Coast Guard, ended up wanting to come to Alaska,” Hughes said. “Got here, never wanted to leave, so I’ve been here since then.”

Related: DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel

The promotion is historic for the Alaska Division of Public Safety as Hughes is the first African-American to hold the rank of colonel since its inception. He said he was honored to be asked to take on the position and commended the division on its diversity.

“I think it speaks volumes to the department,” Hughes said. “I think it speaks volumes to the diversity within the department and I’m proud to be here.”

According to Hughes, 36 African-Americans have worked for the department since its establishment, with 11 still currently active.

“Of those 11, I think we have two sergeants, two lieutenants, and I think two captains and myself,” Hughes stated.

The leadership changes went into effect Sept. 1. As Hughes gets settled into the new role he wants to work on addressing important issues within the department, such as murdered and missing Indigenous peoples and body-worn cameras.

“As I step into these things, my goal is just to try to help push those things forward and keep them moving progressively forward,” Hughes said. “I’m working with (the command staff) from a different perspective now, but I’d like to get in, see how things are going, see what I can help with.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Mackey speaks about carrying his mom's ashes while resting at the Cripple checkpoint....
Iditarod legend Lance Mackey dies at 52
Vic Kohring
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Anchorage police are investigating the motive behind a Tuesday night incident involving a man...
Man accused of firing shots into cars, including police car, along Glenn Highway
A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last...
2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount

Latest News

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department...
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Mayor Dave Bronson speaks about his relationship with the Anchorage Assembly
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected
Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly...
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected