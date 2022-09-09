Alaska State Troopers announce two promotions after deputy commissioner retires

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers while Bryan Barlow took over Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner.

Col. Hughes might be new to the title, but he certainly isn’t new to the Alaska State Troopers having served over 32 years across the state. Hughes is a Coast Guard veteran and has served in communities all over Alaska including Kodiak, Delta Junction, and Soldotna.

“I’ve kind of traveled around during my time in the Coast Guard, ended up wanting to come to Alaska,” Hughes said. “Got here, never wanted to leave, so I’ve been here since then.”

The promotion is historic for the Alaska Division of Public Safety as Hughes is the first African-American to hold the rank of colonel since its inception. He said he was honored to be asked to take on the position and commended the division on its diversity.

“I think it speaks volumes to the department,” Hughes said. “I think it speaks volumes to the diversity within the department and I’m proud to be here.”

According to Hughes, 36 African-Americans have worked for the department since its establishment, with 11 still currently active.

“Of those 11, I think we have two sergeants, two lieutenants, and I think two captains and myself,” Hughes stated.

The leadership changes went into effect Sept. 1. As Hughes gets settled into the new role he wants to work on addressing important issues within the department, such as murdered and missing Indigenous peoples and body-worn cameras.

“As I step into these things, my goal is just to try to help push those things forward and keep them moving progressively forward,” Hughes said. “I’m working with (the command staff) from a different perspective now, but I’d like to get in, see how things are going, see what I can help with.”

