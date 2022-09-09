Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case

Two complaints filed against arcade last year, both apparently closed with no legal action taken
By Mike Mason
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department more than a year ago were closed, the police records division confirmed, apparently with no follow-up investigation.

The complaints were filed against West Side Arcade, formerly located in a strip mall at 3600 Minnesota Blvd. in Anchorage. Last February, Alaska News Source received tips from former patrons of the business, claiming it was a front for illegal gambling.

Shortly afterwards, our station’s hidden cameras also captured what appeared to be illegal gambling activities, with patrons being paid cash after scoring high on arcade-style video games. Alaska’s gambling ban states that’s apparently illegal, since an amusement device is considered legal if it “confers only an immediate right of replay, not exchangeable for something of value.” Allowable items would include tickets or credits that can be redeemed, but not cash payouts.

Original: Patrons allege gambling sites are operating in Anchorage

This past April, Alaska’s News Source submitted an open records request, which recently yielded two reports of alleged illegal gambling that were filed with the Anchorage Police Department more than a year ago. Records show both investigations were closed without any apparent legal action being taken.

A concerned mother says her family was dining at a restaurant adjacent to the arcade when she realized it didn’t appear to be family-friendly.

“I was concerned because I wouldn’t want my kids just wandering into an arcade like that,” she said.

The woman’s first name is Sara, however, she requested her full identity remain anonymous. Sarah notified the Anchorage Police Department about suspected gambling at West Side Arcade, via an online report she submitted on June 5, 2011.

“I filed a report and then, never heard anything at all,” she said.

Since then the case she filed has been closed, and it appears no action was taken. Alaska News Source found Anchorage police officers also suspected illegal gambling at West Side Arcade and opened an investigation on March 16, 2021. In that case’s narrative, an officer reported, “Sgt. Fuches...informed me that they believed the business to be an illegal gambling/gaming location and they were going to apply for a search warrant.”

The report goes on to state, “it did appear as though there were lit up horizontal slots at each seat, but there was no money sign or anything indicating that is where you put money into it, other than the hole was roughly the size of a dollar bill.”

Related: State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage

Like Sarah’s report, that case was closed with no legal action taken and apparently no further follow-up.

Sarah says she was both relieved and wary when she finally saw the issue featured on the news.

“I thought, ‘finally somebody’s doing something about it.’ ... I was really glad but I’m sure, you know, they’re going to open up somewhere else,” she said.

Shortly after Alaska’s News Source aired a report about allegations of illegal gambling this past March, West Side Arcade shut down. Some former patrons report that other gambling spots have since popped up throughout Anchorage.

Clerks at the Anchorage Police Department’s Records Division say they have no information as to why the cases were closed, instead directing questions to the officer who filed one of the reports. So far, he has not returned calls.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vic Kohring
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Lance Mackey speaks about carrying his mom's ashes while resting at the Cripple checkpoint....
Iditarod legend Lance Mackey dies at 52
Anchorage police are investigating the motive behind a Tuesday night incident involving a man...
Man accused of firing shots into cars, including police car, along Glenn Highway
A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last...
2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

Mayor Dave Bronson speaks about his relationship with the Anchorage Assembly
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected
Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly...
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected
Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell...
Alaska State Troopers announce two promotions after deputy commissioner retires
Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department...
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case