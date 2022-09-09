Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex

Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide.

The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.

No injuries were reported and residents of the apartment complex were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Anchorage Fire Department responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to help residents out of the building and assess the damage and the structural stability of the building. The Anchorage Mobile Response Team was also on site to assist fire officials.

Heavy rain in the area was blamed for the landslide, according to fire department officials.

