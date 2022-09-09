Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide.

The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.

The wing of building in the background is the one affected by the landslide, and has been evacuated as a safety precaution. Residents will spend at least one night in a hotel, with Red Cross providing vouchers & AFD assisting with piggyback rides through the mud. pic.twitter.com/0cVO22JAR0 — Shan Cole (@oshanada) September 9, 2022

No injuries were reported and residents of the apartment complex were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Anchorage Fire Department responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to help residents out of the building and assess the damage and the structural stability of the building. The Anchorage Mobile Response Team was also on site to assist fire officials.

Heavy rain in the area was blamed for the landslide, according to fire department officials.

