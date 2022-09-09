New acting commissioner named for Department of Revenue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Revenue will be led by Acting Commissioner Deven Mitchell starting on Sept. 12 after previous commissioner Lucinda Mahoney resigned on Sept. 2.

Mitchell was announced as Acting Commissioner of the department in a press release emailed on Friday. The release states that Mitchell will begin his new role on Monday.

“Mr. Mitchell has been employed at the Alaska Department of Revenue since 1992. He currently serves as Alaska’s debt manager as well as executive director and treasurer of the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority, a public corporation of the State. He has also worked at several Alaskan financial institutions,” the release said. “Mr. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University. He and his wife Erin reside in Juneau where they raised their two sons.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.