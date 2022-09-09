Scattered showers remain as storm moves away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first major storm of the fall season whipped through Southcentral Alaska on Thursday, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the region as expected.

Around the Anchorage Bowl, rain totals ranged from two-thirds of an inch up to an inch. Nearly an inch of rain fell in Seward, close to two inches in Portage, Whittier and the Valdez areas, and nearly five inches in Cordova. Winds across the region gusted in the 20 to 40 mph range throughout the day.

A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Valdez until 4 p.m. this afternoon, with a Flood Warning for Cordova until 4:30 p.m. The alerts were prompted by Thursday’s excessive rainfall which caused rapid rises of rivers in both areas, according to river gauges monitored by the National Weather Service. A Flood Watch also remains in effect for the Matanuska and Susitna River Valleys through 12 p.m. Saturday as any additional rainfall could cause minor flooding on those main river basins.

Speaking of additional rain, there will continue to be widely scattered showers across all of Southcentral through this evening. Some of the showers could have some brief heavy downpours, as the overall atmosphere remains rather moist. Dry air continues to move in from the southwest, however, and this dry air is what will bring us more in the way of sunshine for Saturday. Enjoy it though, because, the next storm arrives from the Aleutians Islands late Sunday, and will follow a similar track as previous storms for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Oh, and yes, that is fresh termination dust at the very top of the Chugach Range seen from Anchorage. Fall most definitely is here, and we know what comes next. Enjoy the weekend.

