Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot, with their conditions currently being unknown, and that police are searching for two suspects.

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Vic Kohring
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway
Lance Mackey speaks about carrying his mom's ashes while resting at the Cripple checkpoint....
Iditarod legend Lance Mackey dies at 52
Anchorage police are investigating the motive behind a Tuesday night incident involving a man...
Man accused of firing shots into cars, including police car, along Glenn Highway
A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last...
2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold
A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another...
Middle schooler commended for telling teacher about possible threat overheard at school
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot