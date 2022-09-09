Windy and wet for much of the state

High wind warnings in place for interior
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong and large area of low pressure brought high winds and high rainfall amounts to parts of Southcentral Alaska on Thursday.

Rainfall for Anchorage was at .19 inches by 6:30 p.m Thursday evening. Portage reports 1.95 inches and Cordova was dumped on with 2.69 inches of rain. Prince William Sound should be aware that additional heavy rain is coming, and 4-6 inches of rain is still possible for Valdez and Cordova through Friday.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Interior Alaska. South winds 50 to 75 miles per hour are forecast for locations near Healy. For Delta Junction and areas to the south, and Black Rapids north, anticipate southeast winds of 50 miles per hour, with gusts to 60 and 75 mph. Storm totals of between 2 and 4 inches of rain are expected near Chitina, and north along the Denali Highway. Expect up to 4 to 6 inches in the higher elevations near McCarthy.

Flooding is a concern in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough east to Lake Louise, encompassing the Copper River Basin too, all because of the heavy rains. The inches worth of rain will swell rivers and streams. Residents living along or near river systems should stay watchful.

The hot spot was Klawock at 65 degrees, and the cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass at 27 degrees.

