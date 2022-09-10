Drier and brighter for Saturday

Southeast gets the most sunshine thanks to high pressure
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm is drifting north and with that drift will come an end to the rain for many coastal areas, briefly.

Southcentral Alaska’s Susitna and Matanuska Valleys are still under a Flood Watch through noon Saturday, and it goes until 6 p.m. for the Copper River Basin.

The lull between storm systems only last a day, so enjoy the partly sunny conditions expected over the region Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s. South winds will blow 10-20 mph.

The hot spot was actually two separate communities as Klawock and Ketchikan hit 64 degrees. The coldest temperature went to Point Lay at 32 degrees.

