Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown that sends 2 people to the hospital Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been charged with DUI after a crash involving two vehicles in Midtown that sent two people to the hospital Saturday, one with life-threatening injuries, according to an online report.

At 3:36 a.m police responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of E. Northern Lights Boulevard and Denali Street.

Early indications are that a GMC Safari was driving westbound on Northern Lights. After going through the green light the Safari collided with a Jeep Commander that was going north on Denali street and went through the intersection on a red light, according to the report.

The adult male driver of the Safari was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult male sitting in the passenger side of the Safari was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive, and a male juvenile in the back seat was not injured.

“When officers contacted the driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, 32-year-old Roderick L. McClam, they saw signs of impairment,” wrote police.

Police charged McClam with driving under the influence after conducting standardized field sobriety tests.

McClam was taken to jail and also charged with two counts of first-degree assault. It did not appear that McClam was injured.

