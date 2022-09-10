Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown that sends 2 people to the hospital Saturday

Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown early Saturday.
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown early Saturday.(WCAX)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been charged with DUI after a crash involving two vehicles in Midtown that sent two people to the hospital Saturday, one with life-threatening injuries, according to an online report.

At 3:36 a.m police responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of E. Northern Lights Boulevard and Denali Street.

Early indications are that a GMC Safari was driving westbound on Northern Lights. After going through the green light the Safari collided with a Jeep Commander that was going north on Denali street and went through the intersection on a red light, according to the report.

The adult male driver of the Safari was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult male sitting in the passenger side of the Safari was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive, and a male juvenile in the back seat was not injured.

“When officers contacted the driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, 32-year-old Roderick L. McClam, they saw signs of impairment,” wrote police.

Police charged McClam with driving under the influence after conducting standardized field sobriety tests.

McClam was taken to jail and also charged with two counts of first-degree assault. It did not appear that McClam was injured.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday...
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Lance Mackey speaks about carrying his mom's ashes while resting at the Cripple checkpoint....
Iditarod legend Lance Mackey dies at 52
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
A 5-year-old boy has died after falling in the water near Port Lions on Labor Day.
5-year-old boy dies after falling in water near Port Lions

Latest News

A person was injured after officer-involved shooting in South Tent city
Person brandishing a knife injured after officer-involved shooting in Kotzebue, police say
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 174 at Anchorage hair salon A Head of Time...
Senate Bill 174 signed at local Black-owned hair salon
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted to suspend a policy that...
Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued...
Rep. David Eastman appears in court over eligibility for office as member of Oath Keepers