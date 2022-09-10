Person brandishing a knife injured after officer-involved shooting in Kotzebue, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -A Kotzebue police officer shot a person brandishing a knife on Sept. 8. at the entrance to South Tent City, according to police.

Around 8:22 p.m. two police officers arrived and encountered a person “brandishing a knife,” according to a Kotzebue Police Department statement.

“The person immediately walked rapidly towards the officers and refused to drop the knife. The person moved to attack one of the officers, who was forced to discharge his service weapon, hitting the person twice,” police wrote.

An ambulance arrived shortly before 8:30 p.m. after officers immediately performed first aid.

The person was taken to Maniilaq Health Center before being flown to Anchorage for surgery.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case.

