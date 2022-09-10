Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing

By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School bus services strained by a lack of drivers are “on track to be fully staffed” later this fall, according to a letter sent to parents from Anchorage School District.

Four new drivers will begin working for the district on Monday, Sept. 14, but the district remains eager to hire even more bus drivers and attendants.

Currently, ASD employs 168 bus drivers, with 37 additional drivers in training and 20 candidates.

The district still needs to hire at least 60 more drivers.

The district has divided those students eligible to receive bus services into three “cohorts,” with one group at a time receiving bus service. The first changes to the current bus schedule will occur on Sept. 12, when bus service switches from serving Cohort 1 to Cohort 2.

In addition, students who live on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson will see members of the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive school bus routes on base, allowing drivers currently on JBER routes to drive off-base.

Despite additional staffing, traffic is still expected to be heavy during drop-off and pick-up times near Bartlett High School, Begich Middle School, Bettye Davis East High School and Wendler Middle School.

