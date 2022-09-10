Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August

In this week’s weather lab, fourth graders are learning how the weather is tracked across the state of Alaska.
Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture.

In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska, and Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey answers their question of the week: “Why did it rain so much this August?”

Check out the full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

