Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
In this week’s weather lab, fourth graders are learning how the weather is tracked across the state of Alaska.
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture.
In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska, and Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey answers their question of the week: “Why did it rain so much this August?”
