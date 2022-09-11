ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating reports of a disturbance with a weapon in Sand Lake, where a heavy police presence has closed streets in that area, according to an online dispatch.

Police say to avoid the area of 79th and Jewel Lake. “Traffic is being diverted at 80th and Jewel Lake and at Strawberry and Jewel Lake,” police wrote.

Please avoid this area as police investigate, and a drone might be used.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

