Anchorage police are investigating reports of a disturbance with a weapon in Sand Lake

Anchorage police investigate reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
Anchorage police investigate reports of a disturbance with a weapon.(MGN)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating reports of a disturbance with a weapon in Sand Lake, where a heavy police presence has closed streets in that area, according to an online dispatch.

Police say to avoid the area of 79th and Jewel Lake. “Traffic is being diverted at 80th and Jewel Lake and at Strawberry and Jewel Lake,” police wrote.

Please avoid this area as police investigate, and a drone might be used.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown early Saturday.
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown that sends 2 people to the hospital Saturday, police say
An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday...
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued...
Rep. David Eastman appears in court over eligibility for office as member of Oath Keepers
The Anchorage School District is hoping to have enough drivers to end the current bus route...
Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing

Latest News

Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!
Birthdays for Saturday, September 10
Birthdays for Sunday September 11
Birthdays for Sunday September 11
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with man
The Better Business Bureau reminds you to watch out for new scams.
BBB: Beware of new scam targeting consumers with student loans