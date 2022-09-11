Next storm system knocking on our doorstep

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - I hope you enjoyed the sunshine and “mild” temperatures on Saturday, because a return to active, wet, and windy weather is on the way. It was certainly nice to bask and enjoy a break in the action, if only for a day.

Our next early Fall storm system is taking shape in the southwest Bering and will be spreading clouds north and eastward across Southcentral into the overnight with even a period of light rain expected after midnight. Winds will also be on the increase for the Anchorage hillside and the elevations south and east of town across the Kenai and Prince William Sound through Sunday afternoon. The highest gusts could reach 45 m.p.h. at times. With the already saturated ground, and more rain on the way, a few trees could be knocked over causing a small chance of power outages, similar to what occurred on Thursday.

Unlike the past system, this one will be a slow-mover. So rain and wind impacts will remain across Southcentral through at least Wednesday. I am still keeping my fingers crossed that our computer forecast models will hold on to a dry, sunny day for Thursday. We could really use (and need) it by then.

