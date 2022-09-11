Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry into a Texas home. Two of the men were killed, and the third fled the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (Gray News) - Two men suspected in an attempted home invasion are dead after a teenager inside the house opened fire on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says three male suspects, armed and wearing masks, attempted to force entry into a home in Channelview, Texas.  A woman, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were inside.

One of the 17-year-old boys got a shotgun and fired it at the suspects, killing two of them, according to deputies. The third suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office recommended the case be presented to a grand jury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown early Saturday.
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown that sends 2 people to the hospital Saturday, police say
An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday...
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued...
Rep. David Eastman appears in court over eligibility for office as member of Oath Keepers
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
The Anchorage School District is hoping to have enough drivers to end the current bus route...
Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing

Latest News

FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Ukraine nuclear plant shuts down after outside power restored
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
Just the Facts: Gov. Asa Hutchinson and journalist Rick Folbaum on the midterms, Trump, and key...
9/10/22 Gov. Asa Hutchinson and journalist Rick Folbaum on the midterms, Trump, and key voter issues
Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops.
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales