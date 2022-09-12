Drier weather returns through the middle of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 1 day this month has seen entirely dry conditions for Anchorage, with more than 2 inches of rain that has already fallen since the start of September. While September is still behind August in terms of rain, the month as a whole is still shaping up to be a wet one. Thanks to a trough-ridge pattern across the state, the persistent wet pattern looks to remain locked in place. The trough continues to build into the Bering Sea, while a ridge of high pressure is situated just to our south. While this means more sunshine for the panhandle, the stormy pattern will keep onshore pattern flowing into Southcentral.

Periodic rain showers will stick around through the day, with some drier time expected into the afternoon hours. Rain accumulation will vary across Southcentral, with 1 to 2 inches expected from Seward into Prince William Sound. Inland areas will see significantly less, with many areas likely amounting to less than .30″ of rain. In addition to the showers today, we’ll also hold onto some breezy winds. Many areas will see a light breezy, but higher elevations could see gusts as high as about 30 mph through the day.

We’ll see the heaviest band of rain stick around through Tuesday, before drier weather returns to Southcentral. Both Wednesday as well as Thursday are shaping up to be dry across the region. While clouds will remain in the forecast, some peeks of sunshine can’t be ruled out both days. You’ll want to enjoy it, as the end of the week looks to bring a return to wet and breezy weather for much of Southcentral.

Have a wonderful week ahead!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.