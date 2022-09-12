Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking operation.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30.

Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included 52 felonies and 216 misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office said one of the most notable arrests was of 41-year-old Cameron Burke, a computer technician for Oak Ridge High School in Orange County. Detectives said Burke was out on bond for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student that began in 2020.

Other notable arrests included a deputy chief of a Georgia police department, a high school math teacher, a bellhop employed by Disney and a freelance photographer often contracted by Disney.

The oldest of the arrests is 64, while the youngest is 19 years old, according to officials.

Out of the 160 arrests, 15 people were from states other than Florida, and one was from Puerto Rico.

Of the people who were arrested, police say 26 of them said they were married.

Detectives also said they seized cocaine, heroin, meth, MDMA and marijuana from those they arrested as well.

Multiple agencies participated in the operation, including several police departments, social service organizations, and members of the state’s Department of Children and Families.

The sheriff’s office said they identified two trafficking victims and another five victims. All prostitutes taken into custody were offered services by the social services organizations at the operation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigate reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
Arrest made following discovery of woman’s body in Sand Lake neighborhood
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown early Saturday.
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash sends 2 to the hospital
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted to suspend a policy that...
Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued...
Rep. David Eastman appears in court over eligibility for office as member of Oath Keepers

Latest News

FILE - Senators who will hear Zatko's testimony are alarmed by his allegations at a time of...
Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it ‘misguided’
Ceremonies are underway in Scotland for Queen Elizabeth II. (CNN/GETTY IMAGES)
Scotland remembers Queen Elizabeth II