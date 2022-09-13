Anchorage residents question decision to use community rec centers as homeless shelters

Some community members are concerned Anchorage rec centers may be used as emergency homeless shelters
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to turn community recreation centers into emergency homeless shelters is rubbing some people the wrong way.

The administration says the Fairview and Spenard Rec Centers provide the most practical options to get people housed quickly and be able to provide meals, showers, and bathrooms. But some who use the centers are urging the administration to look elsewhere. Kathleen Grace plays pickleball at the Spenard Rec Center and says the facility is well-used by the community.

Related: Bronson Administration proposes using rec centers as homeless shelters

“Look at the basketball, look at the badminton, look at the volleyball, look at the squash, and everything else that goes on here, and maybe more so even in Fairview,” Grace said. “What a shame if they’re not going to have access for the people that use these.”

Fellow pickleball player Susan Lindquist agreed.

“Why don’t you use someplace that’s empty, as opposed to someplace where we play pickleball and after us, teenagers come in and play basketball,” Lindquist said. “So it’s being used in a very healthy way for our community and I think it should stay that way.”

The rec centers, they say, provide a vital service for local neighborhoods and, in some cases, the whole city. That includes the first indoor accessible playground that opened with fanfare at the Fairview Rec Center in March. They’re the types of amenities some don’t want to lose, especially during the winter. But the approaching winter is a central part of the problem. Beans Café and Children’s Lunchbox Director Lisa Sauder understands the difficulty of attempting to find housing for over 300 homeless Anchorage residents.

“It’s a hard decision, right. We know people have to have shelter or they will die,” Sauder said.

Sauder said the immediacy of finding low-barrier shelters that can house people will necessitate hard decisions. And although she isn’t taking a stand on the rec centers, she pointed out that the Fairview Rec Center was successfully used as an overflow homeless shelter when the Sullivan Arena was full in the winter of 2020.

“But it worked out well, and it did provide a safe, warm place for people to be 24 hours a day,” Sauder said.

The administration said the rec centers will open as emergency shelters on Sept. 29. Transportation will be provided from the Centennial Campground for those who wish to go. The low barrier shelters will be open 24 hours a day and can house up to 150 people at each location.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigate reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
Arrest made following discovery of woman’s body in Sand Lake neighborhood
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown early Saturday.
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash sends 2 to the hospital
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted to suspend a policy that...
Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued...
Rep. David Eastman appears in court over eligibility for office as member of Oath Keepers

Latest News

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has thrown his hat in the ring to run in Alaska’s...
Harassment claims against former Kenai borough mayor confirmed at special assembly meeting
Judge rules Eastman case should move forward
Judge rules Eastman case should move forward
Willow resident wants to bring awareness after suffering a brain aneurysm rupture
Mayor Bronson wants to use community rec centers as emergency homeless shelter
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters