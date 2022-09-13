Archives at UAA library at 90% capacity, could be full in less than 10 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Archives and Special Collections at the UAA/APU Consortium Library are full of information, literally.

The archives consist of 2.7 miles of shelving. That sounds like a lot of space, but it is at 90% capacity.

It houses and preserves collected materials about Alaska that are available, by appointment, to researchers.

But new collections of materials arrive every day. If nothing changes, the archives could be full in less than 10 years.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.