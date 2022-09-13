Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway

By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference.

The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on the highway with traffic passing by. Officers first responded shortly before 8 p.m., after the majority of the daily rush hour traffic.

Callers told police that Sebwenna appeared to be holding a knife. Police say officers found him walking south in the northbound lanes, approaching the on-ramp from Dimond Boulevard.

“The male’s behavior was actively interfering with the flow of traffic,” an email from a department official stated.

After refusing to stop on officer’s orders, police say they went “hands on” to take Sebwenna into custody with no reported struggle, and subsequently found a knife on him before taking him to jail.

