Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.(Bull Stock Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigate reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
Arrest made following discovery of woman’s body in Sand Lake neighborhood
Judge Rules Eastman case should move forward
Judge rules Eastman case should move forward
FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his...
Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75
773d CES upgrades Arctic Valley star with new lights
Arctic Valley star to shine with new lights
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has thrown his hat in the ring to run in Alaska’s...
Harassment claims against former Kenai borough mayor confirmed at special assembly meeting

Latest News

Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman,...
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who...
Man, 19, charged in death of 18-year-old woman who fell off golf cart
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Authorities in Washington say they have charged a man with kidnapping, residential burglary and...
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks