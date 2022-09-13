September rains bump Anchorage into top 15 wettest years on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a story that just never seems to find an end, rains continue across Southcentral. Persistent onshore flow is keeping daily rain in the forecast, with many areas already eclipsing 2 to 3 inches of rain for September as a whole. While rain today will be heaviest near Prince William Sound, many areas will once again see an additonal 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. After today’s rain the monthly precipiation total for Anchorage will be sitting around the 30-year average for the month, a testament to just how wet this weather pattern has been.

Since January 1, Anchorage has seen just under 19 inches of liquid precipitation. The vast majority of that precipitation has fallen since July 12, when the wet season started in Anchorage. While the outlook ahead continues to favor wet weather, we’ll see some dry time built into the forecast. The current round of rain that is impacting Southcentral will shift to Southeast through the day and into Wednesday. As it does so, we’ll see some nice dry time and potentially even some sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will feature pleasant weather to get outdoors and enjoy the taste of fall in the air.

Starting Thursday evening, rain makes a swift return to Southcentral as it moves in from the west. This comes as another area of low pressure sweeps through the Bering, keeping the active weather around. While the heaviest rain looks to remain with us through Friday, there is a shift towards drier weather for the weekend. While some shower actiivty is possible to linger into the weekend, many areas will see a few more days of dry weather before rain looks to return into the first part of next week.

Have a wonderful Tuesday and enjoy what dry time we do get.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.