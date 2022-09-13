Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department.

The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Police initially wrote that the death was suspicious in nature on Sept. 4, and later reported that Miller’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

A spokesperson for Anchorage police wrote in an email Tuesday that no charges have been filed.

