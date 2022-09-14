Southcentral Alaska to dry up before rain arrives Thursday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some isolated to scattered showers across Southcentral Alaska, many areas are finally seeing some much-needed dry time.

While we’ll hold on to the chance for some spotty showers into the afternoon hours, much of the region will begin to see the clouds break away. This will lead to some peeks of sunshine through the day with afternoon highs warming into the mid to upper 50s.

While Southcentral is sitting on the drier side, rain is returning to Southeast Alaska, parts of the Interior and through Western Alaska. Of all these places, on average we’ll see anywhere from 0.25 to 1 inch of rain through the day. It’s also possible that higher elevations of the Alaska Range could see some accumulating snow, as the snow levels fall.

In the days ahead, two storms will take aim on the state. Storm number one, currently moving through the Bering Sea, will bring increasing rain chances into Thursday evening. Many areas will begin to see the rain in Southcentral begin around noon and last through early Friday morning. On average we’ll see 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain across the region, as the system moves through.

The second storm is one that bears watching for parts of the Aleutians. A high wind watch goes into effect Thursday evening for the western Aleutians, for winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. These are the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, which will remain a strong area of low pressure as it moves into the Bering. While we’ll see the effects of it here in Southcentral as the week draws to a close, the good news is winds won’t be much of an issue across the area.

All in all, the wet weather this month will continue to impact the area, with our best day of sunshine looking to be Sunday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

