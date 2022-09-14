Mayor Bronson reverses course on using two rec centers as homeless shelters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost two weeks after introducing a plan to use two Anchorage recreation centers as homeless shelters, Mayor Dave Bronson has pulled the plug on the idea.

The plan to use the Spenard and Fairview recreation centers was initially brought up as a last resort in a four-pronged approach unveiled by the Bronson administration on Aug. 31. The idea was introduced at a special Anchorage Assembly meeting on Sept. 7.

With the colder winter months on the horizon and the use of the Centennial Park campground as a temporary shelter shutting down at the end of September, the administration has worked to find alternate ways to keep Anchorage’s homeless population safe and warm.

At Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled Assembly meeting, Bronson announced that his team will no longer pursue the use of the two rec centers as shelter locations.

“We have listened to concerns from the public and Assembly members and will be working with the emergency shelter task force to find appropriate shelter options that meet the needs of our city’s most vulnerable,” Bronson said.

The mayor also mentioned that he plans to meet with Assembly leaders to determine the future of the Golden Lion Hotel, which has long been touted as a potential place to house the homeless.

However, Bronson brought up a letter from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities that brings up a conflict with the Assembly’s vision for the hotel and a planned highway safety project at the 36th Avenue and Seward Highway interchange that the department is moving ahead with.

“(We are) meeting with the Anchorage Assembly to discuss what we’re going to do in the short and long term concerning that parcel of land and with setting up a treatment facility,” he said. “My administration has approached Assembly leadership to begin talks about the (Municipal Light and Power) order and what we can do together to fulfill the requirements for the treatment center here in Anchorage.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.