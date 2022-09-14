Mayor Bronson reverses course on using two rec centers as homeless shelters

Almost two weeks after introducing a plan to use two Anchorage recreation centers as homeless shelters, Mayor Dave Bronson has pulled the plug on the idea.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost two weeks after introducing a plan to use two Anchorage recreation centers as homeless shelters, Mayor Dave Bronson has pulled the plug on the idea.

The plan to use the Spenard and Fairview recreation centers was initially brought up as a last resort in a four-pronged approach unveiled by the Bronson administration on Aug. 31. The idea was introduced at a special Anchorage Assembly meeting on Sept. 7.

With the colder winter months on the horizon and the use of the Centennial Park campground as a temporary shelter shutting down at the end of September, the administration has worked to find alternate ways to keep Anchorage’s homeless population safe and warm.

Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan

At Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled Assembly meeting, Bronson announced that his team will no longer pursue the use of the two rec centers as shelter locations.

“We have listened to concerns from the public and Assembly members and will be working with the emergency shelter task force to find appropriate shelter options that meet the needs of our city’s most vulnerable,” Bronson said.

The mayor also mentioned that he plans to meet with Assembly leaders to determine the future of the Golden Lion Hotel, which has long been touted as a potential place to house the homeless.

However, Bronson brought up a letter from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities that brings up a conflict with the Assembly’s vision for the hotel and a planned highway safety project at the 36th Avenue and Seward Highway interchange that the department is moving ahead with.

“(We are) meeting with the Anchorage Assembly to discuss what we’re going to do in the short and long term concerning that parcel of land and with setting up a treatment facility,” he said. “My administration has approached Assembly leadership to begin talks about the (Municipal Light and Power) order and what we can do together to fulfill the requirements for the treatment center here in Anchorage.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department.
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard...
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
A shot of the Tastee Freez on Raspberry Rd. in Anchorage. Sept. 2022.
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport terminal
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport terminal
Anchorage police investigate reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
Arrest made following discovery of woman’s body in Sand Lake neighborhood

Latest News

Mayor Bronson reverses course on using two rec centers as homeless shelters
Mayor Bronson reverses course on using two rec centers as homeless shelters
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits
In 2021, rental prices were on average $1,172. However, this year, according to the Alaska...
Anchorage sees record breaking jump in rental prices, up 14%
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska