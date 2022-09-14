Sunny breaks for a few days

2 large storms loom out west
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain, rain, and more rain — there has been no shortage of rain for Alaska this summer.

In fact, heavy rain will hit the southeast Panhandle, especially the northern to central sections over the rest of the week.

Southcentral Alaska is seeing snow on the mountain tops and due to the seasons changing, the Alaska Department of Transportation will close Hatcher Pass Road for travel over the summit for the winter season. Snow is also likely to fall in higher elevations of the Alaska Range, down to about 3,000 feet.

Rain should take a back seat for a few days.

A large storm will impact the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands later in the week. This area will see two storms in fact — both will whip up wind, bring rain, and generate high surf. The second storm will contain remnants of Typhoon Merbok, so it will have an ample supply of rain. Winds around Adak and Shemya could get up to 95 mph.

September rains bump Anchorage into top 15 wettest years on record
