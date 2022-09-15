2 large fall storms hit the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend.

The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.

The first of the two systems is already pushing rain and producing high surf, which will only increase with the stronger second storm. The latter will contain remnants of former Typhoon Merbok. These tropical systems become the vigorous fall storms that slam into Alaska in September and October.

Anchorage enjoyed a nice fall day, above normal temperatures, and sunshine. This will change overnight into Thursday with the arrival of rain for Southcentral Alaska, and Anchorage through the day Thursday.

