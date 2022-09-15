Civil Air Patrol transitions under to new administrative agency

2 months ago, after a long history of working underneath the Department of Public Safety, the...
2 months ago, after a long history of working underneath the Department of Public Safety, the Alaska Civil Air Patrol (CAP) fell under new administrative agencies. CAP is now under the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.(KTUU)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Civil Air Patrol is also referred to as the U.S. Air Force’s civilian arm, and previously operated under the Department of Public Safety.

However, two months ago the Alaska Civil Air Patrol switched administrative agencies.

“They have moved us over under the Department of Veterans and Military Affairs,” said Civil Air Patrol Col. Kevin McClure. “Which we think is going to be a good fit to the overall mission of Civil Air Patrol and we are hoping that we can work really well with them. We’ve worked hard with our troopers doing search and rescue.”

For over 65 years, the Civil Air Patrol has helped the inland search and rescue functions for the Air Force. The transition under this department, officials said, is something they are excited about and feel CAP will heavily succeed under.

“Because we have all those missions and they integrate, much better with the department. So we are excited about the partnerships and the opportunities to explore those as we go forward,” said CAP Lt. Col. Brian Porter said.

The new arrangement was made possible due to a $250,000 grant that was awarded to CAP by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency management.

The organization said that they believe this new partnership will open doors for CAP. They hope it will allow them to gain more support from the bases and additional support when working closely with the Air National Guard.

“They do search and rescue and we partner with the guard rescue center, Air Force rescue center, and being under General Saxe, it’s going to come in really handy when we want to ask for special requests when we’re looking for support from them,” McClure said.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department.
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard...
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
A shot of the Tastee Freez on Raspberry Rd. in Anchorage. Sept. 2022.
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport terminal
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport terminal
Alaska’s Mary Peltola sworn-in to Congress
Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in

Latest News

FastCast Sept. 14, 2022
Almost two weeks after introducing a plan to use two Anchorage recreation centers as homeless...
Mayor Bronson reverses course on using two rec centers as homeless shelters
Mayor Bronson reverses course on using two rec centers as homeless shelters
Mayor Bronson reverses course on using two rec centers as homeless shelters
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits