Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the corner of East Fifth Avenue and Gambell Street.

According to Anchorage police, Carl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now, the cousin of Carl’s wife, Lynette Clemons, decided it was time to tell his story while he remains in a coma. She says his wife is too traumatized to talk about it.

“He was a block away from work when a 4-door — either white or silver — sedan struck him and left him on the side of the road and did not call for assistance,” Clemons said.

Clemons said people passing by the crash scene contacted emergency services and Carl was soon brought to Alaska Native Medical Center, but for most of that day, the family was unaware that he had been injured until they received a call from the hospital later that night.

“We know that he has a broken hip, he’s currently sedated in a coma, he has a fractured spine, fractured neck and I believe a fractured head with a concussion,” Clemons said.

The hospital informed them on Wednesday that Carl now also has pneumonia and is being treated for that, along with other life-threatening injuries.

Carl relocated his family to Anchorage from Kipnuk a little over a year ago, Clemons said, so that they could be closer to disability services needed by his wife and son.

“My family has disabilities and he, Lawrence, is a sole provider that cared for his family, and now I’m having to worry — along with my cousin — how are they going to be able to support themselves during this tragic time?” Clemons said.

With Lawrence and Joanne Carl both out of work now, Clemons has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the first six months of Carl’s recovery. As of Thursday, the effort has raised $1,450 of the $10,560 goal.

Carl’s family is hoping someone with information about the hit-and-run will call the police. They also hope the picture of the vehicle posted by the Anchorage Police Department is shared and that the Anchorage community keeps an eye out for the vehicle.

“I would hope that this person would find it within their heart to hold themselves accountable for their actions and step forward and turn yourself in,” Clemons pleaded. “I guess my big question is, if it were you or one of your family members, and somebody struck them and left the scene, how would that make you feel?”

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.